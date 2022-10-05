Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 3.8 %

INTU opened at $412.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.64. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $544.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

