Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.50

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Travis Perkins Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 815.40 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 872.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 746.85. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34).
In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
