Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 9.7 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.28. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Articles

