John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE WLY opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

