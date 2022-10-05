DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.20 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.14) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 243.66 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 404.34 ($4.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 293.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 1,329.50.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). Also, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

