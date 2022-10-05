Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years.

Universal stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. Universal has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

