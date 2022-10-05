Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.38.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $48,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

