Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12 on October 26th

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.