Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,248,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.13 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82.

