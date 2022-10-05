Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

