Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

