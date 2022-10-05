Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.71 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. American National Bank raised its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

