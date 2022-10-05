Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,304,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Stock Up 22.2 %

NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

