Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

AMT stock opened at $220.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.74. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.