CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 378,224 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.8 %

CVS opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

