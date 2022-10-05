First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE PGR opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

