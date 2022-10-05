New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.