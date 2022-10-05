Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 269 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

