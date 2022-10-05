Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,322 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

