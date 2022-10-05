Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

