The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.