Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

VTI opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

