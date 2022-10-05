iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

