The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

