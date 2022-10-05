Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAS. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
