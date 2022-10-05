Citigroup Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $50.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 28,447 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.