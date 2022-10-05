Short Interest in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD) Expands By 10.5%

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,539,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IQMD opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

