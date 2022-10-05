Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $4.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

NYSE TWO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.67. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Two Harbors Investment shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,360,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 688,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 268,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 591,576 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

