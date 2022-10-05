Citigroup Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Neutral

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $217.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

Penumbra Stock Up 2.7 %

PEN stock opened at $200.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.38 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $290.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,015,986.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,740,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

