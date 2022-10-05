Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 10.2% in September

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 96,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Intevac by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 362,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 17.5% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intevac by 6.8% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $118.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

