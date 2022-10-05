Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 3.8 %

SCM opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $2,368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

