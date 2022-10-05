Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 3.8 %
SCM opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
