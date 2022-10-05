Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) to “Neutral”

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Transurban Group Stock Performance
Shares of TRAUF stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Transurban Group has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.
About Transurban Group
