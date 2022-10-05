Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 364.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 592,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 464,907 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.