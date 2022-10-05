Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Americanas Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTOOY opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Americanas has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Get Americanas alerts:

About Americanas

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Americanas SA operates in the e-commerce business in Brazil. It offers e-commerce digital platform for various digital solutions. The company also operates Americanas.com, an online store with various products in approximately 40 categories; Submarino, a digital brand in books, games, technology, and entertainment; Shoptime, a home shopping channel that offers bed, table, bath, small appliances, housewares, and sports and leisure products; Sou Barato, an outlet that provides repackaged and used products; Americanas Empresas, a B2B sales e-commerce business; Lojas Americanas; Americanas Express format; convenience stores; Ame Go, which allows customers to purchase products without a queue and without a checkout; and Americanas digital, a digital store that offers consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.