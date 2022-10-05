Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Americanas Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTOOY opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Americanas has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.
About Americanas
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americanas (BTOOY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.