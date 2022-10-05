Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $10.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 404,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.