Citigroup Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the company’s previous close.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 603,967 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,099,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.