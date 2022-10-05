Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

NYSE:BAX opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 45,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

