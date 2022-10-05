Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Rises By 9.7%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Leafly Stock Down 11.4 %

LFLYW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31. Leafly has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFLYW. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

