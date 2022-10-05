Citigroup Increases Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $34.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

SILK stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.20% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

