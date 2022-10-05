BMO Capital Markets Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $71.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

XEL stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.