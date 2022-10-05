Citigroup Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $57.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Glaukos stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

