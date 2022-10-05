Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 188.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHVS. Bank of America cut Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

