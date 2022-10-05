Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 188.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHVS. Bank of America cut Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Pharvaris Price Performance
Pharvaris stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.