Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,444 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 760,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,635,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.