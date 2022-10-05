Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.57 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

