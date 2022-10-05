BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0009

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $553,634.88 and $4,227.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004939 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00763811 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.