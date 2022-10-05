6,062 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,458,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 37,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 35,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.