ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $218.64 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. ICON Network is a loopchain-based public blockchain, a general purpose turing complete smart-contract protocol using LFT (enhanced PBFT algorithm) consensus algorithm based on loopchain, a high-performance blockchain engineFrom the start, ICON has focused on interoperability. To do this, ICON will connect independent blockchains with different governances, allowing them to transact in real time via BTP technology ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

