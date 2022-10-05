Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $145.25 or 0.00721983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,117.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00269756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00137388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00600849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $120.88 or 0.00600849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00244903 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,183,231 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.