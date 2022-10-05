Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 758 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.