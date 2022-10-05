Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

